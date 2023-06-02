Portion of Howard Avenue now open after lengthy overnight closure

City crews work to clean up a spill on Howard Avenue on June 1, 2023. (Source: @OnLocation/Twitter) City crews work to clean up a spill on Howard Avenue on June 1, 2023. (Source: @OnLocation/Twitter)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver