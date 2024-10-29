WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Portion of Highway 401 reopens following multi-vehicle crash

    A section of Highway 401 has reopened following a crash in Essex County.

    The road was previously closed westbound just past Manning Road.

    There is no word on how the crash happened or exactly how many vehicles were involved, but police did say minor injuries were treated at the scene.

