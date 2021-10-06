WINDSOR, ONT. -- Traffic is picking up at Windsor International Airport Wednesday as Porter Airlines flights resume.

The airline has a reduced schedule to start, with two flights per day to Toronto’s Billy Bishop Airport.

From there, passengers can connect further into the airline’s network.

The first plane departed after 10 a.m. and the other is scheduled around 6 p.m.

Chief Executive Officer, Mark Galvin says demand at the airport has slowly increased over the summer into fall.

Galvin says with the return of the Porter Airlines flights, Windsor International Airport (YQG) will be up to five flights a day and that officials are now trying to get other potential destinations on the map at the airport.

“It’s a great day for us and a great day for Porter and we’re happy to welcome them back,” he says.

Galvin says he hopes more flights are added in the near future, noting local holiday travel anticipation is building with Sunwing Airlines’ return expected in December.

“Porter is a great partner for us and along with our other partners in Air Canada, Jazz and Sunwing and West Jet, but the island service has been something that Windsor-Essex County residents have always looked forward to,” he says.

Porter Airlines spokesperson, Brad Cicero says the airline officially returned to all 18 of its year-round destinations Wednesday, with the addition of Fredericton, Saint John, N.B., Sault Ste. Marie, Sudbury, Timmins and Windsor.

“This is really a start for us,” he says.

Cicero says Porter flights initially restarted on Sept. 8, after suspending service due to the COIVD-19 pandemic.

“Coming back into the market is the first step for Porter and making sure that we establish ourselves, let people know that we’re here for them giving that option to travel,” Cicero adds. “I think it will build up nicely over a period of time.”

Cicero explains destinations were progressively added over the past month and that monthly travel trends will be examined.

“We’re looking forward to rebuilding flight frequency on a number of routes,” Cicero says. “That will take a little bit of time. But, it’s really important to get started with what we’re doing today.”

Powerbest Travel agency owner Beverly Power tells CTV News that Porter’s return to YQG is a good indication to where the industry is heading.

“The fact that they’re flying is great! It’s good for Windsor,” Power says. “It’s good information that finally, these airlines are finally getting up in the air and I think that’s so important.”