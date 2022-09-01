Port Windsor preparing for EV battery plant aggregate

The Windsor Port Authority is gearing up for more than 1-million tonnes of crushed stone for the new EV battery plant.

Announced in March, the nearly $5-billion joint venture is expected to create an estimated 2,500 jobs for the area.

According to a release from the port authority, ships are being secured to deliver the material to Port Windsor before Christmas.

The amount of stone needed for the factory, about the size of 112 NHL hockey rinks, will require more than 50 marine deliveries from northern Michigan, Ontario, and Ohio quarries.

Once delivered to the port, 400 truckloads per day will deliver the aggregate to the plant site in Windsor's east side Twin Oaks Industrial Park.

The work is expected to continue for the next three months.