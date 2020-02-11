WINDSOR -- The Windsor Port Authority is getting some help to prepare for climate change.

Port Windsor is receiving $140,630 from the federal Transportation Assets Risk Assessment Program.

The money is intended to help mitigate risk to marine terminals caused by climate change.

Officials say higher lake levels and more storms will require a different response in the design and maintenance of marine terminals.

“Port Windsor is committed to ensuring that our critical infrastructure is resilient to higher water levels and increasingly more severe storm events,” says Port Windsor CEO Steve Salmons.