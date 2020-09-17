WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor Port Authority put a big smile on the faces of two organizations Thursday morning.

Port Windsor showed their support for the Smile Cookies Campaign and purchased 1,200 cookies from Tim Hortons.

They delivered 846 of those cookies to essential port workers who have helped continue the flow of goods during the pandemic.

“It’s bringing smiles to everybody’s faces out in the community. We’re very grateful this week for all of the support from Tim Hortons and the community and many organizations throughout Windsor and Essex County for supporting us,” said Jessica Sartori, John McGivney Children’s Centre CEO.

The remaining cookies were given to officials from the John McGivney Children’s Centre and W.E. Care for Kids who are both financial recipients of this year’s campaign.