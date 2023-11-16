Porch pirate sought on Matchette Road

Windsor police are asking for the public’s help after a porch pirate theft in west Windsor.

On Nov. 6, at 1:30 p.m., video surveillance captured a female driving a red sedan in the 3500 block of Matchette Road.

Police say the suspect is seen walking up to a residence and stealing packages from the front porch.

Case #: 23-306548

Suspect wanted for porch pirate theft

The suspect is described as a white female approximately 20-25 years old, with long blonde hair. At the time of the offence she wore a black Kappa sweatsuit, multiple large chains, a black New York baseball hat, and pink running shoes.

If you can identify this suspect, contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.