WINDSOR
    Porch pirate sought on Matchette Road

    Video surveillance captured a female driving a red sedan and walking up to a porch in the 3500 block of Matchette Road in Windsor Ont. (Source: Windsor police)

    Windsor police are asking for the public’s help after a porch pirate theft in west Windsor.

    On Nov. 6, at 1:30 p.m., video surveillance captured a female driving a red sedan in the 3500 block of Matchette Road.

    Police say the suspect is seen walking up to a residence and stealing packages from the front porch.

    The suspect is described as a white female approximately 20-25 years old, with long blonde hair. At the time of the offence she wore a black Kappa sweatsuit, multiple large chains, a black New York baseball hat, and pink running shoes.

    If you can identify this suspect, contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

    Federal court quashes cabinet order underlying single-use plastics ban

    The Federal Court has quashed a cabinet order that listed plastic manufactured items as toxic under Canada's environmental protection law, saying the category was too broad and the government overstepped its constitutional bounds. The decision has implications for the government's ban of some single-use plastic items, including straws, grocery bags and take-out containers.

