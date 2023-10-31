WINDSOR
Popular gingerbread attraction returning at this year's Amherstburg River Lights Festival

A gingerbread house from a past competition is shown here. People of all ages will be able to put their own custom gingerbread houses to the test at this year's River Lights Winter Festival in Amherstburg. (Source: The Town of Amherstburg) A gingerbread house from a past competition is shown here. People of all ages will be able to put their own custom gingerbread houses to the test at this year's River Lights Winter Festival in Amherstburg. (Source: The Town of Amherstburg)

When the lights turn on in Amherstburg for the town’s annual winter festival, visitors will be able to step back inside the Gingerbread Warming House for the first time in three years.

Amherstburg’s River Lights Winter Festival kicks off opening night festivities on Nov. 18.

According to the town, the returning warming house will feature free hot chocolate, custom-designed gingerbread houses and holiday crafts for kids.

The festival will offer an outdoor movie experience, a giant tree-lighting ceremony and fireworks along the waterfront.

“Come and experience the quaint, historic Town of Amherstburg, where new displays will be sure to delight as the magic of the holidays is around every corner,” the town said in a release.

Festivities begin on Nov. 18 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m, with the lights shining bright until Jan. 8. An itinerary of the festival, which also feature "hundreds" of people dressed in Santa Claus outfits for the Super Santa Run, is available online.

The town is also accepting submissions for its 2023 Gingerbread House Contest, split between five different age categories. Submissions will be displayed in the Gingerbread Warming House and winners will be announced on Nov. 25.

