American singer-songwriter Kesha is coming back to Windsor on her latest tour.

The pop star will return to The Colosseum stage on Friday, June 5 at 8 p.m. on The High Road Tour.

Kesha’s concert in August 2013 drew some controversy on the casino’s Facebook page, with some saying minors should not have been allowed in due to the mature content.

Her upcoming show is listed for ages 19 and over.

Kesha is touring 26 cities across North America with stops in NYC, LA, Boston, Chicago, DC and San Francisco. Promoters say it will showcase Kesha at her quintessential best: vibrant, rowdy and heartfelt.

The tour will follow the Jan. 31 release of Kesha’s forthcoming album ‘High Road’, and will include a decade’s worth of hits, from “TiK ToK” and “Your Love Is My Drug” through “Praying” and new music.

Tickets start at $48.50 Canadian and go on sale at noon on Friday, Jan. 10 at the box office and online. A fan presale starts Wednesday, Jan. 8.