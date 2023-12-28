Pool contractor charged with fraud

Windsor police have charged the owner of a pool installation company with fraud.

Members of the Windsor Police Service’s Amherstburg Criminal Investigations Unit launched an investigation into Western Ontario Fiberglass Pools in September 2023.

Through the investigation, officers say they learned that the company’s owner accepted a $30,000 pool installation deposit in June 2023. However, the company allegedly never began work and did not return the deposit when requested.

On Dec. 28, officers arrested and charged a 63-year-old Blenheim man with one count of fraud over $5,000.

Earlier this year, police say Dowling was charged with three counts of fraud over $5,000 for similar acts. Those charges stemmed from Dowling’s alleged actions as owner/operator of KTPC Pools and Concrete Resurfacing Inc.

Investigators encourage anyone who has had similar experiences with Western Ontario Fiberglass Pools or KTPC Pools to contact Constable Tim McInnis at 519-736-2252, ext. 226, or the Amherstburg Criminal Investigations Unit at 519-736-2252, ext. 230. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.