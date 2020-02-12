LASALLE, ONT. -- LaSalle's indoor public pool will be closed during most of the summer for major upgrades and maintenance.

The pool at the Vollmer Complex will close starting June 26 and is scheduled to reopen on Sept. 7.

Programs will be scheduled at LaSalle's outdoor pool, including swim lessons, private swim lessons, lap swims/water walking, aqua-fitness and recreational swimming.

In addition to the general maintenance, the HVAC system is being replaced, the entire aquatic facility is being painted and work is being done in the change rooms.