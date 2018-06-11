Pond, fish and turtle stolen from Chatham backyard
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, June 11, 2018 9:56AM EDT
Chatham-Kent police are looking for suspects after a pond, fish and turtle were stolen from a backyard.
Police say sometime this past weekend, unknown suspect(s) stole the three-foot wide pond out of a backyard on Bloomfield Road.
The base of the pond was a plastic liner that was dug approximately a foot into the ground.
The pond included a water fountain, fish and a six-year-old snapping turtle.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Nicole Bechard at nicolebe@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87057. Anonymous callers may callCrime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.