Chatham-Kent police are looking for suspects after a pond, fish and turtle were stolen from a backyard.

Police say sometime this past weekend, unknown suspect(s) stole the three-foot wide pond out of a backyard on Bloomfield Road.

The base of the pond was a plastic liner that was dug approximately a foot into the ground.

The pond included a water fountain, fish and a six-year-old snapping turtle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Nicole Bechard at nicolebe@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87057. Anonymous callers may callCrime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.