Windsor police officers are joining the provincial campaign to help prevent thefts of vehicles and valuables left in plain view.

Police are reminding motorists and passengers to “lock it or lose it” when it comes to their vehicles and valuables.

The annual provincial campaign is sponsored by the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police.

Ontario police services are launching this year’s Lock It OR Lose It campaign during the holiday season because it’s easy to be distracted and leave vehicles unlocked or valuables in plain sight during this time of the year.

Securing your vehicle and valuables makes sense year-round, but police say would-be thieves are especially looking to play the role of Bad Santa during the holiday season.

Windsor police will have officers out in the community examining parked vehicles to confirm they are locked and that no valuables have been left in plain view.

Officers may place a small notice on vehicles checked indicating what safety precautions were neglected and offer simple prevention tips for drivers to protect their vehicles against theft.

The notices also congratulate drivers who have secured their vehicle.

Between 2016 and 2017, there was an overall increase of 6 per cent in auto theft across Canada.

Motorists and passengers are urged not to keep personal documents such as vehicle ownership, liability pink slips, credit card invoices, or other documents containing personal information in their vehicles.