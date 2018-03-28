

Windsor police are warning residents about the dangers of selling items online after a vehicle theft.

Patrol officers began an investigation of a Nissan Altima that had been stolen from a residence in the 300 block of Giles Boulevard West on Friday, March 2.

The owner had posted the vehicle for sale on the internet, and police say a man posing as a potential buyer stole the vehicle.

On March 26, a rear licence plate was reported stolen to police in Harrow.

The next day, officers from the Windsor Police Property Crimes Unit spotted the stolen vehicle bearing the stolen licence plate being operated in the area of Walker Road and Ducharme Street.

Officers were able to view and identify the driver.

In the interest of public safety officers did not initiate a police pursuit.

Patrol officers were called into the area to assist with the investigation.

The stolen vehicle was located, parked and unoccupied, in a parking lot located in the 1900 block of Division Road.

Officers contained the area and soon located the male suspect, who was on foot attempting to leave the parking lot.

The suspect was arrested without incident.

Robert Sandwith, 35, from Windsor, is charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of stolen property under $5,000, and breach of undertaking x2.

Police say this case serves as a valuable reminder to our community to use caution when dealing with strangers and selling items via the internet-meet in a public place and make efforts to identify the involved individual.

It also highlights the importance of reporting stolen items to the police, regardless of how valuable they may be.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.