CHATHAM, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man after a theft at a local hardware store.

Police have released a clear surveillance photo of the man.

Officers say the theft took place at the Home Hardware on Indian Creek Road East in Chatham last month.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Doug Littlewood at douglasl@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87288. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.