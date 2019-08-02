

Ricardo Veneza , CTV Windsor





The Ontario Provincial Police will be on the lookout for drivers not obeying Ontario’s “Move Over Law” over the Civic Day long weekend.

The “Move Over” campaign runs from August 2 – 5.

OPP are concerned by the number of drivers ignoring the law put in place to protect police, emergency responders and tow truck drivers from vehicles travelling in the nearest lane.

“There have been close to 700 incidents in the past five years in which an OPP vehicle was struck by another vehicle while parked or stopped on the roadside,” said Thomas Carrique, Commissioner of the OPP. “When our officers and emergency partners are assisting people on the roadside, please slow down and move over if safe to do so, and help them get home safely to their families.”

According to provincial police, there were 1,891 charges last year against drivers who failed to slow down and move over.

OPP say the 2018 figures are among the highest ever recorded for the specific charge since the law was enacted in 2003.