WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Police track down wanted man accused of stealing from LCBO

    lcbo
    Share

    Chatham-Kent police have located a man accused of stealing from a liquor store last month.

    On Dec. 27, police say the man entered the LCBO on Wellington Street West in Chatham.

    He allegedly removed items from the shelves and exited the store without paying. Video surveillance identified the man, and a warrant was issued for his arrest when he was not located.

    On Jan. 23, at 9:28 a.m., officers located the man at Princess Street and King Street East in Chatham. He was arrested and transported to police headquarters.

    The 28-year-old Chatham-Kent man was charged with theft and possession of stolen property. He was released with conditions and a future court date of March 4.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News