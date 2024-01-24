Police track down wanted man accused of stealing from LCBO

Chatham-Kent police have located a man accused of stealing from a liquor store last month.

On Dec. 27, police say the man entered the LCBO on Wellington Street West in Chatham.

He allegedly removed items from the shelves and exited the store without paying. Video surveillance identified the man, and a warrant was issued for his arrest when he was not located.

On Jan. 23, at 9:28 a.m., officers located the man at Princess Street and King Street East in Chatham. He was arrested and transported to police headquarters.

The 28-year-old Chatham-Kent man was charged with theft and possession of stolen property. He was released with conditions and a future court date of March 4.