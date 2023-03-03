Police track cell phone to locate alleged robbers in Tilbury
Chatham-Kent police say they tracked a cell phone to help find a suspect in a robbery investigation.
Police responded to a robbery investigation on Mable Street in Tilbury on Thursday at 3:05 a.m.
Officers say they learned two men entered the victim's home, restrained him, and assaulted him before taking several items, including the victim's cell phone, wallet, computer, Xbox, and the vehicle parked in the driveway.
Through cell phone tracking, police determined the suspects' location and direction of travel. With the assistance of the OPP, the vehicle was located at the On Route Service Centre in the Municipality of Dutton-Dunwich.
When police attempted to interact with the vehicle's occupants, police say the driver struck a marked OPP cruiser and fled the scene. No one was injured.
A short time later, the vehicle was found abandoned on Pioneer Line in the Municipality of Dutton-Dunwich. Uniform officers searched the area with the assistance of the OPP Canine Unit and the Emergency Response Team (ERT). One individual was located and taken into custody without incident, and a second suspect remains outstanding.
The scene was examined, and evidence was seized for forensic analysis.
The 38-year-old London man was charged with breaking and entering and committing robbery. He was held pending a bail hearing and remanded into custody.
Police say this is believed to be an isolated incident, and there is no concern for public safety.
