A Windsor man faces charges after police responded to a gun threat in the city’s downtown core.

Several patrol officers and members of the Emergency Services Unit were called to a business located in the 100 block of Ouellette Ave. around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a person with a gun.

Police say they spoke with employees of a business and were told a man had been removed for disorderly behaviour, but soon returned and met with staff from the building.

The staff told police the suspect indicated he had a firearm and uttered threat to an employee, but no gun was seen.

Officers obtained a physical description and located the suspect on Riverside Drive, just west of Ouellette Ave.

Officers drew their firearms and issued verbal commands, but the suspect was not compliant and police say a Taser was used and the man was arrested.

Officers determined he was not in possession of any firearms.

Tarek Elias, a 36-year-old from Windsor, is charged with one count of uttering a threat.

Investigators do not believe that any firearm had actually been involved in the incident.

Police say the incident serves as a realistic example of the danger and serious consequences that can arise when someone threatens to be in possession of a firearm for an illegal purpose - regardless of whether or not a firearm is actually present.