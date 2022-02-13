Police situation escalates near Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont.

WARNING: THIS IS A 'LIVE' TWITTER BROADCAST - THERE MAY BE UNEXPECTED OR EXPLICIT LANGUAGE.

A heavy police presence continues in Windsor, Ont. as work continues Sunday to clear the area near the Ambassador Bridge.

According to police, there have been 12 arrests with majority of the charges related to mischief. Ten vehicles have also been towed and police say they did have to negotiate with some drivers to leave their vehicles before they were towed.

Northbound Huron Church Road is closed at the E.C. Row Expressway and authorities are asking drivers to use an alternate route.

Police hope to have Huron Churh Road reopened at some point Sunday.

According to the Windsor police, enforcement actions continue at the demonstration area with arrests being made and vehicles being towed.

Business owners in the area of the demonstration are also asking people to remove their vehicles from private property.

According to police, the owners are also asking for police assistance to notify demonstrators to leave their property because they are trespassing.

There have been no reports of violence or injuries to demonstrators or police and no use of force has been needed.

STATEMENT FROM WINDSOR MAYOR DREW DILKENS

Friday evening, the City of Windsor and our partners – the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association, the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers’ Association and the Ontario Attorney General were successful in obtaining a time-limited injunction as a means towards ending the blockade.

Today, our national economic crisis at the Ambassador Bridge came to an end. Border crossings will reopen when it is safe to do so and I defer to police and border agencies to make that determination.

I want to offer my sincere thanks to all law enforcement personnel involved for their determined, yet compassionate approach to the occupation.

I also want to thank the residents of Windsor who were impacted by this protest and respected the process needed to find a resolution.

Canada is nation that believes in the right to freedom of speech and expression, but we are also bound by the rule of law.

Elected leaders, myself included, will be judged in the fullness of time on how we responded to the COVID-19 public health crisis. As the virus mutates, our response has, and must continue to evolve.

As Canadians, there is more that unites us, than divides us and we must all find the resolve to approach those who hold different views with tolerance and respect.

Illegal acts, blockades and hate speech must not be tolerated and should be denounced.

As Mayor of Windsor, I strongly urge all Provincial and Federal leaders to refrain from any divisive political rhetoric and redouble efforts to help all Canadians heal, as we emerge from almost two years of pandemic lockdowns and restrictions.

PREMIER DOUG FORD'S STATEMENT ON WINDSOR PROTESTS

