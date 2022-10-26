Police seize suspected fentanyl, cocaine and meth during Kingsville search

Three people are facing multiple drug-related charges after police found meth, fentanyl and cocaine during a search at a residence in Kingsville.

The Essex County OPP Community Street Crimes Unit, Emergency Response Team and Canine Unit executed a search warrant Saturday in the 100 block of Remark Drive.

Police say officers found an amount of suspected fentanyl, cocaine, meth, and other illicit drugs and drug paraphernalia.

As a result, Cody Crowley, 28, from Kingsville Elizabeth Hutchingame, 32, of Leamington and Misty Baltzer, 33 of Kingsville are facing a combined total of nine drug and trafficking-related charges.

Crowley is facing additional charges of possession of a firearm or ammunition, careless storage of a weapon and four counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact Leamington OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com