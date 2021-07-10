WINDSOR, ONT. -- Two Windsor residents are facing drug trafficking and weapons charges after an officer allegedly saw them dealing drugs downtown.

Police say on Thursday around 8 p.m. an officer with the Problem Oriented Policing Unit (POP) was patrolling the 600 block of Ouellette Avenue and saw two people in vehicle believed to be actively dealing drugs.

The officer continued to investigate and the two were arrested.

Police say during the course of the investigation police seized a quantity of illicit drugs, cash, a BB gun and knife along with other items.

Nathan Atherton, 32, of Windsor has been charged with:

Possession of a firearm while prohibited (BB gun) - two counts

Possession of a prohibited weapon (knife)

Breach of probation

Trafficking - methamphetamine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking - crystal meth

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Lisa Deschamps, 38, also of Windsor is facing the following charges:

Trafficking - methamphetamine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking - crystal meth

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Windsor Police Service DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.