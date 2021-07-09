Advertisement
Police seize $66,450 drugs, weapons from Chatham residence during search
Published Friday, July 9, 2021 12:59PM EDT
File Photo
Share:
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police seized around $66,450 worth of fentanyl and cocaine as well as multiple prohibited weapons from a residence in Chatham Thursday night.
Police say members of the Chatham-Kent Police Intelligence Section along with the Critical Incident Response Team executed a Controlled Drugs and Substance Act warrant at a Dover Street home.
Officers found and seized $66,450 worth of suspected fentanyl and cocaine and multiple weapons including brass knuckles, nunchaku and a switchblade.
Police also found a $3,000 bike that was reported stolen earlier this week.
Police have charged a 33-year-old Chatham man with:
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking x2
- Possession of a prohibited weapon x 3
- Failure to comply with his; probation, release order and weapons prohibition x 18
- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.