WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police seized around $66,450 worth of fentanyl and cocaine as well as multiple prohibited weapons from a residence in Chatham Thursday night.

Police say members of the Chatham-Kent Police Intelligence Section along with the Critical Incident Response Team executed a Controlled Drugs and Substance Act warrant at a Dover Street home.

Officers found and seized $66,450 worth of suspected fentanyl and cocaine and multiple weapons including brass knuckles, nunchaku and a switchblade.

Police also found a $3,000 bike that was reported stolen earlier this week.

Police have charged a 33-year-old Chatham man with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking x2

Possession of a prohibited weapon x 3

Failure to comply with his; probation, release order and weapons prohibition x 18

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.