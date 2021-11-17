Police seize 4,000 illegal cannabis plants from Kingsville greenhouse

Windsor, Ont. -

About 10 lbs of illegal cannabis bud and 4,000 plants were seized from greenhouse in Kingsville, Essex County OPP say.

The Essex County OPP along with members of the Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) executed a Cannabis Act search warrant on Tuesday, at a green house in the 1000 block of Road 2 East in Kingsville.

Police say as a result of the investigation, 4,000 illicit plants and around 10 lbs of bud were seized.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com