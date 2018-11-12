

Essex County OPP is investigating after a pedestrian was struck along the main drag in the Town of Essex.

Provincial police responded to the intersection of Talbot Street North and Centre Street around 4:30 today after reports a person was struck by a vehicle.

A woman was transported to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Police are looking for witnesses and ask that you contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or place an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can also leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.