Police seeking witnesses after pedestrian struck in Essex
File photo of an Essex County OPP vehicle, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2012. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, November 12, 2018 6:53PM EST
Essex County OPP is investigating after a pedestrian was struck along the main drag in the Town of Essex.
Provincial police responded to the intersection of Talbot Street North and Centre Street around 4:30 today after reports a person was struck by a vehicle.
A woman was transported to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Police are looking for witnesses and ask that you contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or place an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can also leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.