Police seek woman in fraud investigation

Chatham-Kent police are asking for help identifying a woman in a fraud investigation.

Police say a victim reported a theft of their wallet on July 23, which subsequently led to the unauthorized use of their debit card at a business located in Tilbury. Chatham-Kent police are asking for help identifying a woman in a fraud investigation. (Source: CKPS)

If you have any information that could aid in identifying this person or assist with the ongoing investigation, please contact Constable Danica Quenneville via email at danicag@chatham-kent.ca or by phone at 519-436-6600. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).