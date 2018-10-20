

Chatham-Kent police believe multiple people witnessed an erratic driver and crash Friday night on Talbot Trail and they are asking them to come forward.

Around 8:15 p.m. police were called to the crash that happened near Charing Cross Road.

They say an orange Jeep Compass was traveling east when it struck a westbound grey Kia Sedona.

The driver of the Jeep, a 45-year-old Windsor man, suffered moderate injuries and was transported to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance.

The driver of the Kia, a 38-year-old Blenheim man was not injured.

Police say the Jeep had been driving erratically on Talbot Trail before the collision.

Police provide the following details about the vehicle:

• Eastbound on Talbot Trail (Hwy 3)

• Between 7:00 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

• Between the Town of Leamington and Charing Cross Road, Chatham-Kent

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sergeant Michael Pearce at 519-359-1776