

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are looking for information after a possible stabbing on Assumption Street.

Officers responded to a call in 1000 block of Wyandotte Street East on Monday at 10:45 p.m.

Police say an uncooperative 33-year-old man from Windsor was located and transported to hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Investigators believe that the injury to the adult male occurred earlier in the evening in the 1000 block of Assumption Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com