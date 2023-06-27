Police seek witnesses to apparent hit and run involving pedestrian

Chatham-Kent police are calling for witnesses after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

Police are investigating the collision at the intersection of Lacroix Street and Mary Street between 4:10 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in Chatham.

Police say a blue/green SUV was seen northbound on Lacroix Street toward Sandys Street leaving the area.

The pedestrian was taken to Chatham-Kent Health Alliance with minor injuries.

Anyone who may have witnesses the incident, or has any other information that may assist with the investigation is asked to contact Const. Shaide Pallister at shaidep@chatham-kent.ca or 519-352-1234 mailbox # 87383. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).