TECUMSEH, ONT. -- Essex County OPP are looking for witnesses after a protected bird was found with a gunshot wound in Tecumseh.

Police responded to a report of a bird being shot on Jan. 13 around 9:30 a.m.

A young Cooper's Hawk, which is a specially protected species under the Fish & Wildlife Conservation Act, was found near an apartment building in the 11000 block of Tecumseh Road.

The bird was taken to a local veterinarian but did not survive.

The investigation is being conducted jointly by the OPP and conservation officers with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

Police are asking anyone who heard gun fire or a similar sound and/or witnessed anything suspicious to contact the OPP's Essex County Major Crime Unit at 519-723-2491.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.