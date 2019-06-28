

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are looking for information and witnesses after a vehicle sustained damage from a gunshot.

Police say sometime between Saturday, June 22 at 10:30 p.m. and Sunday June 23 at 9:35 a.m., a vehicle parked in the 1000 block of Erie Street West was hit by a gunshot.

The vehicle was unoccupied at the time of the incident and nobody was injured.

A single shell casing was located near the vehicle.

The Forensic Identification Unit attended and processed the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.