

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent police are looking for witnesses after a shooting at the Dresden Raceway.

Emergency crews responded to the shooting on Saturday, May 5, just before 11 p.m.

The victim, Dwayne McFadden, 58, of Wallaceburg, sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was treated and released from a London hospital.

Detectives from the Major Crime Unit continue to interview people and follow up on leads in an attempt to determine a possible motive or identify the person responsible.

At this time, anyone with information is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who may have:

- seen a vehicle speeding to or from the Raceway

- heard suspicious noise coming from the Raceway

- seen suspicious people roaming around Dresden that weekend

- knowledge of anything else relative to this investigation

To speak with Const. Shawn Tremblay, email shawnt@chatham-kent.ca or call 519-436-6618.

Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.