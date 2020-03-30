WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are looking for suspects after tires were punctured on several vehicles in the Walkerville area.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of Cataraqui Street on Saturday.

Through investigation, officers learned that about 20 vehicles were targeted overnight in the area.

Police say the main area targeted appears to be from Cataraqui Street to Erie Street East and Gladstone Avenue to Lincoln Road.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have video surveillance cameras in the area to review the footage and contact police if it contains any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.