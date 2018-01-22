

Windsor police are looking for two suspects after a convenience store robbery in Sandwich Town.

Patrol officers were dispatched to a convenience store in the 300 block of Mill Street for a robbery that just occurred on Sunday Jan. 21 at about 7 a.m.

Investigation revealed two suspects entered the store wearing masks and approached the employee at the front counter.

They both brandished a knife while demanding cash and property. The suspects left the store with a quantity of cash and cigarettes. They were last seen running northbound towards Sandwich Street.

There were no injuries as a result of the incident. Investigators ask that you review the description and picture below and call with any information.

The suspects were described as:

1) male, 5'6, medium build, wearing a black jacket with white stripes on sleeves and across the front. Sweater reads "NYC" in white on the front and "212" on the back, dark coloured mask with the hood up, blue jeans and black shoes with white soles.

2) male, 6'0, medium build, wearing white/black bandana, skeleton face mask, grey/white/black jacket, black track pants and red shoes with black soles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.