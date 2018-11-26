

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are looking for three suspects after a downtown stabbing.

Patrol officers were dispatched to the area of University Avenue near Ouellette Avenue for a report of an assault just occurred on Saturday around 3:15 a.m.

Upon arrival officers say they found an injured man.

Police say he was transported to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries consistent with being assaulted and stabbed.

Investigation revealed that the victim had been speaking with three men minutes before the incident while inside a restaurant at the intersection.

The victim proceeded to exit the restaurant and met with all three suspects in a nearby alley.

Police say an altercation then ensued with the victim being assaulted.

Following the assault, the suspects left the area and the victim walked to the intersection seeking assistance.

The Forensic Identification Branch attended and processed the scene.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Branch are actively investigating the incident.

The suspects are all described as; male, approximately 5' 6 inch in height, 130-140 lbs, 25 years and all with black hair.

One suspect was described as wearing gold coloured clothing, while a second was reported to be wearing a dark blue shirt. All three suspects spoke with accents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.