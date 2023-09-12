Police seek suspects in stolen fuel investigation

OPP are looking to identify two suspects who allegedly stole $1,000 worth of diesel from a Kingsville storage tank.

Police received a complaint of a theft of fuel on Friday, Sept. 1 from a Marsh Sideroad address.

Police say in the early morning hours, suspects went to the address and removed diesel from a storage tank on the property.

The two suspects went to the property in a Ford F150 pickup truck and proceeded to steal about $1,000 worth of fuel.

Police released photos of the suspects. The first is wearing a ‘Metallica’ hoodie and work boots, while the second is wearing a light-coloured hoody, two tone pants and white footwear.

Police are seeking the identity of these suspects wanted in connection to the theft of fuel from a property in Kingsville, Ont. (Source: OPP)

Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com