Police seek suspects in Leamington armed robbery

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two armed robbery suspects who allegedly broke into a Leamington home with firearms in hand.

Leamington OPP officers responded to a robbery around 4:20 a.m. Tuesday after two suspects who police say were brandishing firearms entered the garage area of the victim’s house.

Surveillance photos from police appear to show a man pointing a gun at another.

Officers believe the incident to be targeted and say there is no threat to public safety, however, police are reminding all residents to be aware of their personal safety and to be extremely vigilant when a stranger arrives at your home

The suspects are described as:

Suspect 1: male white, skinny build, beard, wearing a green jacket, green face mask and brandishing a firearm.

Suspect 2: male non-white, wearing a black jacket, black face mask and brandishing a firearm.

The Essex County OPP Crime Unit continues to investigate and is asking anyone who may have security surveillance footage that could have captured the suspects in the area, to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com.