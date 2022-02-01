Police seek suspects in east Windsor shooting investigation

The Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit is looking for the public's help with any information related to a shooting investigation in east Windsor.

On Friday, January 28, 2022 at approximately 9:15 p.m., patrol officers responded to a shots fired call that occurred at a business located in the 7800 block of Tecumseh Road East.

Police say it was reported that an altercation occurred between the driver of a black Jeep Cherokee with license plates CVAE 421 and the occupant(s) of a black Mercedes-Benz sedan. The driver of the black Jeep Cherokee allegedly fired a shot at the black Mercedes-Benz.

Both vehicles fled the area eastbound toward Lauzon Road.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

The driver of the black Jeep Cherokee is described as a white man, approximately 35-45 years old, average build and a brush cut hairstyle.

The driver of the black Mercedes-Benz is described as a man, approximately 45-55 years old, with dark hair.

The Major Crime Unit is actively investigating this incident and is asking anyone in the area with surveillance cameras to check their footage for possible evidence.

“We are also advising the public that anyone in contact with either vehicles should use caution as the firearm is outstanding. If either of the vehicles or suspects are seen, do not approach. Call 9-1-1 immediately,” said police in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.