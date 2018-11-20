

Windsor police are looking for two suspects after a reported robbery at a motel on Division Road.

On Sunday around 3:30 a.m., patrol officers were dispatched to a motel in the 1400 block of Division Road for a robbery that just occurred.

Officers spoke to a man in his 60's, who advised that he heard a commotion outside and a group of men involved in an argument.

Police say he yelled out for them to keep it down and moments later two suspects forced their way into his room. One of the suspects was allegedly carrying a bat and threatened the victim.

Officers say the suspects took a quantity of property and left the area.

The victim did not sustain any injuries as a result of the incident.

The suspects were described as:

1) 5'6, 140lbs, black jacket, black pants, black boots, hoodie with fur lining, and a ski mask.

2) 5'10, 170lbs, green/camouflage jacket, black pants, black boots, and green camouflage ski mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.