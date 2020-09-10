WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent Police are looking for the public’s help identifying two men as part of a fraud investigation.

Police say two counterfeit US$100 bills were used at a store in Chatham.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Rachele Marineau at rachelem@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87336. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.