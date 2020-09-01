WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police are looking for more information after copper wiring was taken from a house under construction.

Police say about $50 worth of copper wiring was stolen and about $4,000 worth of damage was caused to the home.

It took place sometime between Saturday at 2 p.m. and Monday at a.m. at the construction site on Churchill Park Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Curtis Conn at 519-436-6600 extension #107349 or curtisc@chatham-kent.ca. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) any may be eligible for a cash reward.