Police seek suspects after convenience store robbery in west end
Windsor police are looking for two suspects. (Courtesy Windsor police)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, August 13, 2018 10:52AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 14, 2018 10:11AM EDT
Windsor police say they are still looking for two suspects after a convenience store robbery in west Windsor.
Officers were called to the store on University Avenue West near Crawford Avenue at 4:30 a.m. Monday.
Police say cash and cigarettes were stolen by masked men with hammers.
No injuries were reported.