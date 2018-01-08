Police seek suspects after convenience store break-in
Windsor police are looking for two suspects after a break-in at a convenience store on Strabane Avenue. (Courtesy Windsor Police / YouTube)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, January 8, 2018 3:51PM EST
Windsor police are looking for two suspects after a break-in at a convenience store on Strabane Avenue.
Patrol officers were dispatched to a commercial alarm at a convenience store in the 200 block of Strabane Avenue on Dec. 27 at about 1:30 a.m.
Officers arrived and noticed that the side door was forced open.
Investigation revealed that two suspects forced their way into the business and stole a quantity of cash and lottery tickets. Investigators were able to obtain video surveillance of the suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.