Police seek suspect vehicle in Windsor hit and run
Published Friday, May 21, 2021 2:31PM EDT
Windsor police are searching for this orange Jeep Wrangler believed to be involved in a hit and run. (courtesy Windsor Police Service)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are searching for the suspect vehicle in a hit and run involving a cyclist.
Police are looking for an orange Jeep Wrangler in relation to the incident on Monday at Dougall Avenue and Wyandotte Street West.
Police have described the driver as a white man, between 35-45 years old, large build, blonde hair and sunglasses.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext.4000 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.