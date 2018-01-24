

Windsor police are looking for a suspect accused of using stolen credit cards.

Patrol officers began an investigation into a theft from vehicle on Sunday.

A woman told police she was at a business in the 7600 block of Tecumseh Road East and left her purse in her vehicle. She says came out and found that her wallet and phone were stolen.

Investigation revealed that the credit card was used at a convenience store in the 1000 block of Wyandotte Street East.

Investigators from the Property Crime Unit obtained a picture from the video surveillance of the wanted suspect and request public assistance in identifying him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.