

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are looking for a suspect after a break-in at a business on Cabana Road.

Patrol officers were dispatched to the business located in the 300 block of Cabana Road East on Friday July 13, at 5 a.m.

Officers say they observed damage to the front pedestrian door and the suspects had fled the area. Investigation revealed that a quantity of property was stolen.

Investigators obtained video surveillance of the incident and learned the suspect was dropped off by the driver of a black coloured vehicle, possibly a Dodge Neon.

The vehicle returned shortly after the incident to pick up the suspect and they fled the area.

The suspect appeared to be a white male, wearing a black baseball hat, black jacket, white t-shirt and white running shoes.

Police say there were two other commercial break and enters within this time period, in close proximity, using the same method of entry.

The other businesses are located in the 3300 block and 200 block of West Grand Boulevard. It's unknown whether they are related to this incident.

The Property Crimes Branch continues to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.