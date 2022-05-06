Police seek suspect in Chatham stabbing incident

One man was taken to the hospital following a stabbing in Chatham Thursday, police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect.

Police responded to an assault in the Black Bridge Trail/Stanley Avenue area around 7:27 p.m. where a man sustained a stab wound.

Officers say the man was the lone victim of the assault, and was treated for his injury at Windsor Regional Hospital.

The suspect was described as a white man in his early to mid-20s with an average build, around 5’’7-5’’9, wearing all dark clothing, jeans, hat, dark fanny pack, and black balaclava style mask.

Anyone who witnessed, or has any information related to the incident is asked to contact Constable Rachele Marineau, Chatham-Kent Police Major Crime Section, at 519-436-6600 ext. 668, or rachelem@chatham-kent.ca , or by Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.