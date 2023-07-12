Police seek suspect after several apartment unit break-ins

Windsor police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect after break-ins at several apartment units downtown.

Police say he broke into several apartment units at a building in the 300 block of Pelissier Street.

The suspect allegedly stole numerous items and caused significant damage to property.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.