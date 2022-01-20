Police seek suspect after man stabbed near downtown

Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect involved in a stabbing in the downtown area.

Patrol officers launched an investigation into the incident on Friday, Jan. 14, around 3 p.m.

Officers say that a man was riding his bicycle in the area of Tuscarora Street and McDougall Avenue when a white 4-door sedan with tinted windows stopped next to him. Police say the male passenger exited the vehicle and proceeded to attack the victim with an edged weapon.

The male suspect returned to the vehicle, which fled the area westbound on Tuscarora Street.

The victim sustained non-life injuries from the incident.

Investigators from the Major Crime Unit and Forensics Identification Unit attended the scene.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 20-30 years old, approximately 6 feet tall, thin build, possibly braided hairstyle. He was wearing black pants, a dark-coloured jacket with grey sweatshirt underneath it, a black balaclava mask and white Nike sandals.

Investigators determined that the victim and the suspect were known to each other.

The Major Crime Unit is actively investigating and requesting anyone in the area of Tuscarora Street and McDougall Avenue with video surveillance to check their footage for any possible evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com .