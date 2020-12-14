WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are looking for a suspect after a shooting around the Walkerville area.

Patrol officers responded to a residence located in the 700 block of Cataraqui Street for a report of a shooting on Monday around 4:30 a.m.

Officers say they found an injured man with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. The man was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The scene was contained and an investigation was launched.

Through investigation a suspect description was obtained. The suspect is described as a Black man, 6'2", 190 lbs., medium to muscular build, wearing black clothing and a black winter hat.

Police believe other people may have been involved and in the area at the time of the shooting.

The Forensic Identification Unit attended and processed the scene.

The Major Crime Branch is actively investigating and seeking any information in relation to the incident. Anyone with video surveillance in the area is asked to check their footage for possible evidence.

Police say they believe the suspect fled on foot, however it is unknown if a vehicle may have been waiting in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.